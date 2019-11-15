Home

France/Ireland result hands England Six Nations title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 1, 2020 10:31 am

Fiji born France winger Virimi Vakatawa scored a try to help the Frenchman defeat Ireland 35-27 in their Six Nations match this morning.

Although France won the match, England has taken the Six Nations Championship title based on point’s differential.

England topped the table with 44 points differential while France is in second place with 21 points differential.

Article continues after advertisement

The championship title was on the line before the France/Ireland clash.

Ireland was to win by seven points or more – or win, with a bonus point – to lift the Championship.

France, on the other hand, was to win by 31 points or more, with a bonus point, to lift the Championship.

Both teams failed to achieve this, handing England the Championship.

Ireland finished third on the table with 11 points.

In other results this morning, Scotland edged Wales 14-10 and England thrashed Italy 34-5.

 

