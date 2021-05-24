France beats Ireland in thriller

France cemented their position as Six Nations favourites by holding off Ireland to a 30-24 win in an enthralling encounter today.

The hosts led by 15 points early in the second half but this was short-lived as Ireland fought back with tries from Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Cyril Baille replied with a try to put France back into the lead.

Ireland’s Joey Carbery penalty reduced the deficit to three.

However, Melvyn Jaminet’s sixth penalty helped France see out a crucial win.