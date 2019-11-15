France awarded 28-0 score for cancelled match against Fiji

France have been awarded a 28-0 victory over Fiji and a bonus point after Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cup game was called off following positive COVID-19 cases within the Fiji team, organisers have confirmed.

“Whilst no fault has been apportioned to Fiji Rugby, the competition rules provide that if a team is primarily responsible for a match not taking place, a 28-0 victory will be awarded to the opposition that could have played the match,” they said in a statement.

France, whose last competitive fixture was a Six Nations victory over Ireland in Paris on 31 October, return to action against Scotland on Sunday.

They are in the same Autumn Nations Cup pool as Scotland, Italy and Fiji with the overall winners facing the winners of Ireland’s pool in a December decider.

[Statement from Autumn Nations Cup]

We wish the affected Fiji players well as they continue their recovery and are working closely with the Fiji team, to ensure that they are able to field a competitive team against Italy.

Further updates will follow once additional rounds of testing have been completed.

[Source: autumnnationscup and rte.ie]