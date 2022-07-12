France at top of World Rugby rankings

[Source: Six Nations Rugby]

France is now the number one ranked rugby team in the world for the first time displacing South Africa at the top.

However, New Zealand slumped to an all-time low of fourth after a stunning northern hemisphere sweep of the major July tests at the weekend.

The French reached the pinnacle of the rankings for the first time on the back of successive wins on their tour of Japan.

Three time World Cup champions, the All Blacks, topped the rankings for the best part of a decade from late 2009 but are now down in fourth behind France, Ireland and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Flying Fijians are still outside the top 10 as they’re ranked 11th at the moment.