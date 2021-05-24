Home

Rugby

Fourth straight win for Australia

RugbyPass
October 2, 2021 9:46 pm
[Source: Wallabies Facebook]

The Wallabies have closed out their Rugby Championship campaign with a fourth straight victory after picking up a 32-17 win over Los Pumas on the Gold Coast.

The win signifies an impressive turnaround in fortunes for the Australians after their winless Bledisloe Cup series against the All Blacks, which set them back early in the opening two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

However, back-to-back wins over the Springboks followed by two straight wins over Argentina, including Saturday’s victory, means the Wallabies have finished the tournament in second place with the Mandela Challenge Plate and Puma Trophy locked away for the summer.

Few would have predicted such a rise for a team that was left reeling following their 2019 World Cup quarter-final exit when head coach Dave Rennie came into the role ahead of last year’s test season.

 

 

[Source: Rugby Pass]

