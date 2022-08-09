Four weeks suspension for Springboks winger

[Pic:The Overview World]

Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse will miss the next few weeks of the Rugby Championship.

This comes after he was handed a four weeks suspension last night following his red card in the 26-10 win over the All Blacks on the weekend.

Arendse was red-carded after 75 minutes following a dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett that saw the All Blacks five-eighth land on his neck and remain a doubt for this Saturday’s second match between the sides at Ellis Park.

Arendse pleaded guilty to the charge, with a SANZAAR statement saying the act of the foul play was “reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player”.

He will miss the Springboks’ next four matches but will be available for the home clash against Argentina on September 24.