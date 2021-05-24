Four weeks suspension for Nagusa

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Nemani Nagusa has copped the largest punishment of all those who have faced the SANZAAR judicial committee this season.

The judicial committee has banned Nagusa for four weeks after a dangerous tackle on Waratahs flyhalf Tane Edmed.

The suspension will keep him sidelined until the Drua’s round 13 clash against Moana Pasifika in Sydney on May 14.

This means Nagusa will miss the Brumbies, Blues, Highlanders, and Hurricanes games.

Looking at the suspensions this season, the longest ban anyone else has received is the three-week bans copped by Blues prop Nepo Laulala, Crusaders hooker Shilo Klein, and Reds duo Dane Zander and Tauina Tualima.

The Drua will face Brumbies on Saturday at 9:45pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.