Four way battle for Kikau’s jersey

[Source: Penrith Panthers]

The Panthers have some big impending questions to answer as it works around its squad for the 2023 season.

One such is which player will take the place of big Fiji Bati and Bulldogs-bound Viliame Kikau in the forwards.

It seems to be a four-way battle with the likes of Scott Sorensen, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking and Chris Smith all pushing for the starting role.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorensen is likely to have the front running given his services to the Panthers in recent years but his value as a bench impact forward can’t be underestimated.

Both Kikau and Apisai Koroisau have left with the latter joining the West Tigers.

Meanwhile, youngster Sunia Turuva is amongst the names locked in for next season.