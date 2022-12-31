Four players eligible to switch to Fiji

Some players are eligible to switch Test nations and play for Fiji at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

They include three former Wallabies and an ex-England rep.

Well known website Planet Rugby have listed 15 players who may switch nations which have four Fijians in the likes of Tevita Kuridrani, Henry Speight, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Nathan Hughes.

Now plying his trade in Japan, Fiji born Hughes could add to the plethora of talent the Flying Fijians have in their back-row after earning the last of his 22 caps for England in 2019.

Fiji have a lot of talented wingers but according to Planet Rugby the imposing frame of Naiyaravoro could be a valuable asset at the World Cup as well as Speight’s experience.

Like Naiyaravoro and Speight, Kuridrani could switch to Fiji, granted he can crack the nod in another well-stocked position.

World Rugby approved a change in rugby’s eligibility laws that came into effect earlier this year, which allows players to represent a second Test nation provided they have a close and credible link to that union via birth-right.

Former All Blacks center Seta Tamanivalu made his debut for the Flying Fijians this year through the eligibility laws.

While the likes of Tamanivalu, Charles Piutau, Jack Dempsey, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua, Israel Folau and George Moala making the switch, many could do the same at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Julian Savea, Lima Sopoaga, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Sergio Parisse and France’s Morgan Parra may feature for Samoa, Australia, Argentina and Portugal respectively next year.