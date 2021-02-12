Four National women’s teams for Super Series

Four national women’s teams will feature for the second leg of the Super 7s Series this weekend.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union chief Executive John O’Connor.

Two teams will be made up of the national women’s 7s extended squad while the other two teams will be made up of the women’s 15’s team.

O’Connor says the Fijiana 15’s coaching panel had requested to field two teams as part of their preparation to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September.

He says this is a good opportunity to expose the players and also help give some game time.

The Super 7s Series will be held on Friday and Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.