Four local players in Bati Pacific Test squad

Four local players have been named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati 30-member squad for the Pacific Test.
These include former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Marika Turagaiviu who plays for USP Raiders, Yasawa Saints rep Waqasaqa Qiolevu, Mesake Kurikitoga of Nadera Panthers and Kinoya Sea Eagles centre Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga.
The four players join the likes of Viliame Kikau, Maika Sivo, Tui Kamikamica, Issac Lumelume, Braydon Wakeham, Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Taane Milne and Kevin Naiqama of the NRL.
Also included are Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi and former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu.
Other overseas players are Sunia Turuva, Vuate Karawalevu and Penioni Tagituimua.
Head coach Joe Rabele says Naiqama is the captain while Kikau will assist.
He says this will be a chance for the younger Bati’s to prove themselves.
“Joseva Rasiga is one of the local players that’s playing in the Parkes participating outstandingly every year. So to include him in this squad is a big boost for him especially as he tries to be part of the Fiji Bati outfit.”
Rabele and Bati Assistant Coach Jone Wesele will leave for Australia on Sunday with the team expected to match into camp on the 20th of this month at St Marys Saints Club.
Squad:
1. Sunia Turuva
2. Issac Lumelume
3. Semi Valemei
4. Mikaele Ravalawa
5. Maika Sivo
6. Kevin Naiqama
7. Braydon Wakeham
8. Joseph Ratu
9. Penioni Tagituimua
10. Tui Kamikamica
11. Viliame Kikau
12. Pio Seci
13. Taane Milne
14. Netane Masima
15. Lamar Liolevave
16. Nasoki Ralulu
17. Taniela Sadrugu
18. Waqasaqa Qiolevu
19. Marika Turagaiviu
20. Mesake Kurikitoga
21. Maika Tudravu
22. Laitia Moceidreke
23. Vuate Karawalevu
24. Iosefo Masi
25. Kaylen Miller
26. Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga
27. Tikiko Noke
28. Joseva Rasiga
29. Ethan Robinson
30. Pio Sokobalavu