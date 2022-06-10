Four local players in Bati Pacific Test squad

Four local players have been named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati 30-member squad for the Pacific Test.

These include former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Marika Turagaiviu who plays for USP Raiders, Yasawa Saints rep Waqasaqa Qiolevu, Mesake Kurikitoga of Nadera Panthers and Kinoya Sea Eagles centre Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga.

The four players join the likes of Viliame Kikau, Maika Sivo, Tui Kamikamica, Issac Lumelume, Braydon Wakeham, Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Taane Milne and Kevin Naiqama of the NRL.

Also included are Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi and former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu.

Other overseas players are Sunia Turuva, Vuate Karawalevu and Penioni Tagituimua.

Head coach Joe Rabele says Naiqama is the captain while Kikau will assist.

He says this will be a chance for the younger Bati’s to prove themselves.

“Joseva Rasiga is one of the local players that’s playing in the Parkes participating outstandingly every year. So to include him in this squad is a big boost for him especially as he tries to be part of the Fiji Bati outfit.”

Rabele and Bati Assistant Coach Jone Wesele will leave for Australia on Sunday with the team expected to match into camp on the 20th of this month at St Marys Saints Club.

Squad:

1. Sunia Turuva

2. Issac Lumelume

3. Semi Valemei

4. Mikaele Ravalawa

5. Maika Sivo

6. Kevin Naiqama

7. Braydon Wakeham

8. Joseph Ratu

9. Penioni Tagituimua

10. Tui Kamikamica

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Pio Seci

13. Taane Milne

14. Netane Masima

15. Lamar Liolevave

16. Nasoki Ralulu

17. Taniela Sadrugu

18. Waqasaqa Qiolevu

19. Marika Turagaiviu

20. Mesake Kurikitoga

21. Maika Tudravu

22. Laitia Moceidreke

23. Vuate Karawalevu

24. Iosefo Masi

25. Kaylen Miller

26. Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga

27. Tikiko Noke

28. Joseva Rasiga

29. Ethan Robinson

30. Pio Sokobalavu