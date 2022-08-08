Four game ban for Sims

[Source: St. George Illawara Dragons / Facebook]

Fiji Bati and Dragons forward Tariq Sims has accepted a four-game ban for his high shot on Shark Connor Tracey following the Dragons’ Round 21 loss to the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Sims’s third and subsequent offence for the season rules him out of the remainder of the Dragons’ regular season fixtures.

With the Dragons all but out of the finals race, Sims looks to have played his last game for club, while Fisher-Harris’ early guilty plea for his tackle on Ryan Sutton will see him miss games against the Storm and Rabbitohs.

A replacement of Sims will be announced tomorrow by the club.