Four Fijians in Australia A squad

Four Fijians have been named in the Australia A squad for their tour of Japan next month.
Coach Jason Gilmore named a 34-player squad including Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu, Seru Uru and Mark Nawaqanitawase.
Wallabies fullback Tom Banks is the key inclusion, making his return from a broken arm suffered in the first Test of 2022 against England.
The first match is on October 1st at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Squad:
Richie Asiata
Tom Banks
Ollie Callan
Jock Campbell
Hudson Creighton
Filipo Daugunu
Ben Donaldson
Tane Edmed
Pone Fa’amausili
Nick Frost
Matt Gibbon
Langi Gleeson
Ned Hanigan
Isaac Henry
Archer Holz
Harry Hoopert
Max Jorgensen
Bayley Kuenzle
Lachlan Lonergan
Ryan Lonergan
Mark Nawaqanitawase
Caderyn Neville
Dylan Pietsch
Billy Pollard
Tom Robertson
Rory Scott
Ryan Smith
Hamish Stewart
Darcy Swain
James Tuttle
Seru Uru
Suli Vunivalu
Brad Wilkin
Teddy Wilson