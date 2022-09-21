Four Fijians in Australia A squad

Four Fijians have been named in the Australia A squad for their tour of Japan next month.

Coach Jason Gilmore named a 34-player squad including Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu, Seru Uru and Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Wallabies fullback Tom Banks is the key inclusion, making his return from a broken arm suffered in the first Test of 2022 against England.

The first match is on October 1st at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Squad:

Richie Asiata

Tom Banks

Ollie Callan

Jock Campbell

Hudson Creighton

Filipo Daugunu

Ben Donaldson

Tane Edmed

Pone Fa’amausili

Nick Frost

Matt Gibbon

Langi Gleeson

Ned Hanigan

Isaac Henry

Archer Holz

Harry Hoopert

Max Jorgensen

Bayley Kuenzle

Lachlan Lonergan

Ryan Lonergan

Mark Nawaqanitawase

Caderyn Neville

Dylan Pietsch

Billy Pollard

Tom Robertson

Rory Scott

Ryan Smith

Hamish Stewart

Darcy Swain

James Tuttle

Seru Uru

Suli Vunivalu

Brad Wilkin

Teddy Wilson