Three Fiji 7s members training with Suva for Skipper Cup

Three members of the Fiji Airways Nationals Men’s 7s squad are part of the Suva rugby training squad preparing for the Skipper Cup.

They are Terio Tamani, Alasio Naduva and Jiuta Waaniqolo.

This is part of the initiative by the Fiji Rugby Union for players to earn some game time before they begin their campaign for the World Sevens Series.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqaniqolo was part of the Fiji 7s extended squad earlier this year, and have yet to be named in Gareth Baber’s final 13.

Tamani and Wainiqolo were part of the Suva side last year.

Suva will take on Nadroga in the first match of the Skipper Cup on the 25th of July at Lawaqa Park.

This is also a doubleheader for the Farebrother trophy.