Four Drua stars in Warriors starting 15

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]
The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors will have four Fijian Drua players in its starting lineup against Manuma Samoa in the Fiji Rugby Invitational Series at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.
Tevita Ikanivere, Chris Minimbi, Simione Kuruvoli and Apisalome Vota will guide the Skipper Cup and Under-20 players in the match-day squad.
Warriors Head Coach Kele Leawere named a 23-member squad which consists of a mixture of young and experienced players who have come through FRU Pathways of Schools, clubs and provincial competitions.
Captain Ikanivere will team up with his former QVS teammates Livai Natave and Joseva Nasaroa in the front row.
Suva’s Sailosi Vukalokalo will pair up with Minimbi at locks while Motukai Murray, Nadroga’s Joji Kunavula and Ilikimi Torosi are the loose forwards.
In the backs, expect some exciting play off the ruck from halfback Simione Kuruvoli who will be assisted by Nadroga’s Peni Kadralevu at fly-half.
Vota will form the midfield combination with Nadroga youngster Michael Naitokani.
The back three have the likes of Taniela Rakuro, Paul Dolokoto and Jack Volavola.
Fiji Warriors face Manuma Samoa at 3pm on Saturday and the match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.
Fiji Warriors Lineup
1.Livai Natave
2. Tevita Ikanivere
3.Joseva Nasaroa
4. Sailosi Vukalokalo
5.Chris Minimbi
6.Motukai Murray
7.Joji Kunavula
8.Ilikimi Torosi
9.Simione Kuruvoli
10.Peni Kadralevu
11.Taniela Rakuro
12.Micheal Naitokani
13.Apisalome Vota
14.Paul Dolokoto
15.Jack Volavola
Reserves
16.Simi Qica
17.Jone Naqiri
18.Ilaitia Sela
19.Lorima Nadakoro
20.Raikabula Momoedonu
21.Taitusi Lulusini
22.Jone Dukumoi
23.Tevita Mociu