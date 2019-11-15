Four changes to Suva starting line-up

Four changes have been made to the Ram Sami Suva side for their Skipper Cup clash against Nadroga.

Lino Vasuinadi replaces Tevita Ikanivere at hooker while lock Sorovatini Tuifagalele comes in for Filimoni Seru.

Flying Fijians fullback Enele Malele returns in place of Setareki Raoba and Apisalome Vota replaces John Stewart at outside-centre.

Mateo Qolisese, Manasa Saulo, Manoa Tamaya, Meli Derenalgi, Taniela Sadrugu and James Brown have been retained in the forwards.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Leone Nawai, Jone Manu, Misaele Petero, Serupepeli Vularaki and Keponi Paul have been given the nod again in the backline by Suva coach Sakaraia Labalaba.

“As always it is the battle in the front and i think it is the forward that they are focusing on. We have seen their last seven matches and their forward have been very strong. I think that is the area that we will try and execute it right and if we have the opportunity we will try to match that.”

The reserves include, Ratu Penaia Cakobau, Apisai Vatubuli, Ratu Peniamini Makutu, Ratu Filimoni Seru, Elia Canakaivata, Nemani Buliruarau, Watisoni Sevutia and Setareki Raoba.

Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says Suva will be banking on their strong forward pack.

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm. This match will air LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other games on Saturday, Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Lautoka hosts Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm.

The lone match tomorrow will see Nadi host Yasawa at Prince Charles Park.