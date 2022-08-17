Foster remains as All Blacks coach

Ian Foster [Source: Planet Rugby]

Ian Foster will keep his job as the All Blacks coach and will guide the team through to the World Cup.

Foster’s place with the team was heavily scrutinized after the All Blacks double loss to Ireland and South Africa two weeks ago.

But New Zealand Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell confirms Foster will stay in charge of the team.

Foster will get additional coaching support from Joe Schmidt, who will work alongside Jason Ryan, Scott McLeod and scrum coach Greg Feek.