Foster maintains All Blacks coaching role

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster has been reappointed through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement today confirming Foster’s reappointment.

NZR has also started work on contracting the rest of Foster’s coaching staff and management team.

The All Blacks have won the Bledisloe Cup twice, as well as last year’s Tri-Nations under the leadership of Foster.

He has also welcomed 13 new All Blacks into the fold.

Foster says although it has been a challenging couple of years due to COVID, he is determined to lead the team to a successful 2023 Rugby World Cup.

[Source: All Blacks]