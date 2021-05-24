Forward pack retained, Lomani on bench

Three players including Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani are set to make their Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Queensland Reds on Saturday.

Lomani, Suva lock forward Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Counties hooker Zuriel Togiatama have been named on the bench.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has only made two changes to the starting 15 with Teti Tela starting at 10 and Baden Kerr back at fullback.

[Source: Fijian Drua Facebook]

The forward back is the same from last week with Meli Derenalagi retained as captain.

Selesitino Ravutaumada is on the wing with Vinaya Habosi while Onisi Ratave will come off the bench.

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani [Source: Fijian Drua Facebook]



Peni Matawalu who proved had an outstanding game against the Rebels will once again don the number nine jumper.

The Drua takes on Reds at 8:45pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports.