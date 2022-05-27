Former Wallaby gets Tonga call-up

Israel Folau [Source: Sport360]

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau who was sacked by Rugby Australia over social posts in 2019 is among former stars that have been named in Tonga’s Pacific Nations Cup squad and the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The Tongan Rugby Union named the squad taking advantage of the World Rugby’s eligibility rules to recruit several experienced players for the side.

Former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa is in line for his Tonga debut, after completing the previous eligibility route last year and will be joined by the likes of Charles Piutau.

Piutau, won 17 caps for the All Blacks from 2013 to 2015, before moving to Europe for club stints with Wasps, Ulster and Bristol Bears.

The change in selection criteria will see him return to test rugby, wearing red instead of black.

Two-test All Blacks halfback Augustine Pulu is another to have been named to turn out for Tonga, after making his last international appearance in 2014.