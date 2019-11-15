Former Wales winger is Crusaders defense coach

The Crusaders will have an overseas defensive coach.

Head Coach Scott Robertson has again gone overseas to complete his coaching setup with former Wales winger Mark Jones appointed as the side’s defensive coach on a two-year contract.

Jones played 47 tests for Wales and was attack coach of the national side during their 2013 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Article continues after advertisement

He replaces former Ireland first five Ronan O’Gara who spent two seasons under Robertson at the Crusaders before taking up a head coaching job at French club La Rochelle.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand Jones says it’s a big step for himself and his family to move to New Zealand.

Jones says but the chance to be involved in the game at grassroots level through to Super Rugby, and work alongside world class coaches is too good to miss.

The Crusaders host the Waratahs on the 1st of next month in their 2020 Super Rugby season opener.