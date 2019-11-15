Former Suva rugby players used as motivational speakers

The Suva rugby management have been using their former players in the last few weeks to motivate the side ahead of their clash with Nadroga on Saturday.

Suva will play Nadroga in the Skipper Cup opener and first Farebrother challenge.

New Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba says all throughout their preparation they have been trying to motivate the players so they can lay the foundation well for them.

Labalaba says they need to start the season on a high as there are 14 rounds and playing Nadroga at their home ground is a mammoth task and that’s one of the reasons they sought the assistance of former Suva players.

“The challenge is great we are motivating the players trying to bring some old Suva players to come and talk to them and share their experience in wearing the Suva jumper every week. “

Suva last wrestled the Farebrother Sulliven trophy from Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in 2013 under the leadership of then-coach Salimoni Ravouvou.

One of the current Suva players who played for Nadroga in that match is Ratu Meli Kurisaru who is expected to make the matchday 23 this weekend.

Nadroga will host Suva at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3:30pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.