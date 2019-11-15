Suva out for a win against Nadroga

Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba believes keeping their players motivated can help boost the team’s morale

The side knows that repeating their 2017 winning performance will not be easy after Suva ended Nadroga’s 25 game winning streak.

Labalaba says they have brought in former Suva reps to inspire the team as they prepare for the clash against Nadroga today.

Article continues after advertisement

“All throughout out preparation we try and motivate this boys to go and do something for Suva. And also lay the foundation for us throughout this 14 rounds of competition. We are motivating the players trying to bring some old Suva players to talk to them and share their experience”

Nadroga will host Suva today at 3:30pm at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The LIVE TV coverage will is underway with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

In other Skipper Cup matches today, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.