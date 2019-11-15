Former Springboks captain cop eight years ban for doping

Former Springboks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle has been banned for eight-years on a doping charge.

This will also end the 33-year-old’s career of the 33 who has been a repeat offender.

Ralepelle, who captained the Springboks once during a lengthy international career, has the right of appeal but there has been no word whether he will.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport said in a statement that an independent tribunal, following several adjournments, found no meaningful mitigating circumstances for Ralepelle testing positive for Zeranol, an anabolic agent, back in January last year.

Rallapelle’s hefty ban can be attributed to him incurring a doping-related suspension for the third time in his career.

The former Bulls and Sharks hooker last played for the Springboks in their 25-10 loss to England in Cape Town in 2018.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]