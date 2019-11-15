Former Scotland coach linked to Flying Fijians coaching job

Former Scotland coach Vernon Cotter is one of the coaches expected to lead the Flying Fijians.

With 24 days into the New Year, the Fiji Rugby Union is yet to announce the new coach but Cotter’s name has surfaced.

This is after former French coach Phillipe Saint-Andre is set to become the new Director of Rugby at top 14 club, Montpellier replacing Cotter.

Cotter’s contract with Montpellier is expected to end in June but he may ask for an early release, adding to the speculation that he is the front runner for the Flying Fijians coaching job.

The 57 year old was part of the coaching set-up for the successful Crusaders side between 2005 and 2006, before getting an 8-year stint in France with Clermont between 2006 and 2014.

He coached Scotland from 2014 to 2017.

Meanwhile, former French captain Olivier Magne is one of the unsuccessful candidates that applied.

Sources close to FBC Sports have confirmed that Magne has been informed.