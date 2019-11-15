Former Scotland coach is Flying Fijians mentor

Former Scotland coach Vernon Cotter is the new Flying Fijians coach replacing John McKee whose contract expired on the 31st of last month.

After months of speculation, the Fiji Rugby Union officially announced Cotter as the new Head Coach today.

As reported by FBC Sports last week, Cotter was linked to the Flying Fijians job after French Top 14 club Montpellier announced former French coach Phillipe Saint-Andre is set to become the new Director of Rugby at top 14 club, replacing Cotter.

But the FRU made it official today with Cotter coming in as Head Coach for the next three years.

Cotter’s contract with Montpellier is expected to end in June but he may ask for an early release.

Cotter says he is looking forward to coaching the Flying Fijians.

The 57-year-old was part of the coaching set-up for the successful Crusaders side between 2005 and 2006, before getting an 8-year stint in France with Clermont between 2006 and 2014.

He coached Scotland from 2014 to 2017.

In May 2017, Cotter left his position at Scotland with a 53% win rate (19 wins from 36 games).