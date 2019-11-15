Former Labasa goalkeeper Dagunu makes Wallabies squad

Former Labasa football goalkeeper Filipo Daugunu is one of the 16 new faces in the Wallabies 44 men squad for the 2020 season.

Dagunu who scored a try for the Reds last night against the Rebels in the Super Rugby AU semifinal has been named today in the squad by Head Coach Dave Rennie.

Other players with links to Fiji in the squad include Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini.

Wallabies 2019 Rugby World Cup members Tevita Kuridrani and Isi Naisarani have not made the squad.

Jermaine Ainsley (3 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 25)

Allan Alaalatoa (37 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

Tom Banks (6 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

Angus Bell* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 19)

Filipo Daugunu* (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 25)

Pone Fa’amausili* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 23)

Folau Fainga’a (12 Tests, Brumbies, 25)

Jake Gordon (1 Test, NSW Waratahs, 27)

Ned Hanigan (20 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 25)

Will Harrison* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 21)

Dane Haylett-Petty (37 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 31)

Reece Hodge (39 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Michael Hooper (99 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 28)

Tom Horton* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Trevor Hosea* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 20)

Len Ikitau* (uncapped, Brumbies, 21)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (1 Test, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Marika Korobiete (28 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Noah Lolesio* (uncapped, Brumbies, 20)

Jack Maddocks (7 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Tate McDermott* (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 22)

Fraser McReight* (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 21)

James O’Connor (52 Tests, Queensland Reds, 30)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (4 Tests, Queensland Reds, 24)

Hunter Paisami* (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 22)

Jordan Petaia (3 Tests, Queensland Reds, 20)

Matt Philip (3 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Joe Powell (4 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

James Ramm* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 22)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (21 Tests, Queensland Reds, 24)

Pete Samu (9 Tests, Brumbies, 28)

Rob Simmons (100 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 31)

Irae Simone* (uncapped, Brumbies, 25)

Scott Sio (63 Tests, Brumbies, 28)

James Slipper (96 Tests, Brumbies, 31)

Lachie Swinton* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Matt To’omua (52 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 30)

Taniela Tupou (19 Tests, Queensland Reds, 24)

Jordan Uelese (9 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 23)

Rob Valetini (1 Test, Brumbies, 22)

Nic White (31 Tests, Brumbies, 30)

Harry Wilson* (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 21)

Liam Wright (2 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

Tom Wright* (uncapped, Brumbies, 23)