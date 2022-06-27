Former Ireland coach to assist All Blacks

Joe Schimdt [Source: All Blacks/Twitter]

The All Blacks have roped in former Ireland Coach Joe Schimdt to assist them as they prepare for the first Test against the Irish on Saturday.

This is after All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster and Assistant Coaches John Plumtree and Scott McLeod tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated at home.

Schmidt will join the All Blacks in Auckland in their preparations for the test.

Midfielders, David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also tested positive and will miss the first Test.

Crusaders winger Braydon Ennor has joined the team.

Head Coach Foster says he is very confident in the team’s ability to carry on preparing for the first Test and they’ve learned how to cope with the unexpected, like everyone has over the past couple of years.

He adds he’ll still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and he has huge faith in the coaching group and the players.

The All Blacks host Ireland on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland at 7:05pm.