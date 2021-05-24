Home

Former Flying Fijians coach passes on

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 12:36 pm
Sam Domoni [Source: Alchetron]

The Fiji Rugby family is mourning the loss of former Flying Fijians Head Coach Sam Domoni.

Tributes have started to flood social media today with families, friends and former team mates expressing their sadness.

Domoni’s former club, the Northern Suburbs says they’re deeply saddened by his passing and labeled him as a talismanic player for the side, New South Wales Waratahs and Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He was also a former Flying Fijians player and had stints with English clubs, London Irish as well as Saracens.

Domoni featured six times for Fiji between 1990 and 1991 and was part of the national side to the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

In 2010, Domoni was appointed the Flying Fijians Head Coach and also led the side to the 2011 World Cup.

