Former Flying Fijians Captain passes away

The Fiji Rugby Union is mourning the loss of former Flying Fijians Captain Esala Teleni.

Teleni passed away on Friday night.

Fiji Rugby Union President and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama paid tribute to Teleni at the Fiji Rugby Awards night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama said Teleni was a great servant of Fiji.

Teleni was a captain and coach in the 1980s, playing in the position of number eight.

He made his debut against Samoa in 1982 and his last match was in 1989 against England in Twickenham.

Teleni played a total of 23 matches for the Flying Fijians.