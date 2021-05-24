Home

Former Flying Fijians captain laid to rest

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 3:52 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The late Fiji Rugby great, Mosese Taga was laid to rest today at the Lovonilase Cemetary.

The former Flying Fijians captain’s homecoming service was held at the Wesley City Mission Church at Butt Street in Suva.

Fiji Rugby National Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki who played alongside the former prop during the historical win against Scotland in 1998 says Taga was a role model to many.

Sorovaki says the former Suva Rugby veteran set a standard for future players in regards to looking after two professions wholeheartedly.

Taga was a rugby player and an employee of the Bank of the South Pacific.

The late Queen Victoria School student made his debut for Fiji in 1987 as a hooker and a prop, earning himself 48 test caps.

This included two Rugby World Cups in 1987 where Fiji defeated Wales and qualified for the quarter-finals as well as the 1991 tournament.

Taga was also a member of the Suva team that wrestled the Farebrother-Sullivan trophy from Nadi in 1988 alongside Salacieli Naivilawasa, Usaia Daunivalu, Lai Tawake, Alifereti Dere, Nemani Matirewa, Esala Teleni, Pauliasi Tabulutu and Fotu Waqabaca.

During his rugby career, he won the prestigious Farebrother Sullivan Trophy both as a player and coach for Suva.

In 1993, he was a member of the Nabua Rugby Team that won the Escott Shield.

After hanging his boots in 1998, Taga became a member of the 2009 National Selection Committee alongside Ilivasi Tabua, Vuata Narisia and Dan Lobendahn.

In 2013 he was elected to the Fiji Rugby Union board and a member of the then FRU Games Committee.

Taga who was 57 passed away on Tuesday after a short illness at the Oceania Hospital Pte Ltd.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

