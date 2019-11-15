Home

Rugby

Former Flying Fijian prop laid to rest

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 4:53 pm
Former Flying Fijians prop Alefoso Yalayalatabua was laid to rest today.

Yalayalatabua passed away at the CWM Hospital last weekend.

The funeral church service was held at Faith Harvest Church in Vunivivi, Nausori today.

Family, friends and former players attended the service including the RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto

The 2007 Rugby World Cup prop made his debut in May 19 on the same year in a 3-8 loss to Samoa.

He played only one game at that World Cup against Australia.

Yalayalatabua’s passing means four players from the 2007 World Cup have passed on including Jone Railomo, Maleli Kunavore and Seru Rabeni.

Yalayalatabua was 43 years old.

