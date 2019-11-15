Rugby
Former Fiji Schoolboys reps to feature for Reds against Brumbies
January 16, 2020 4:53 pm
Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese
Two former Fiji Schoolboys reps have been named in the Queensland Reds squad for their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow afternoon.
Serupepeli Uru who was part of the Ratu Kadavulevu School, 2015 Deans, under 18 winning team is part of the Reds squad along with 2018 Cuvu College fullback Ilaisa Droasese.
Uru is also the son of former Fiji 7s forward Tudriva Bainivalu.
Both Uru and Droasese also represented the national under 20 side.
The duo have been named alongside Tevita Daugunu and Moses Sorovi for the Rebels clash.
The squad features a strong mix of experience and exciting fresh talent in what will be the Reds first hit-out of 2020.
James O’Connor is set to turn-out for Queensland for the first time in five years, while four fellow new signings including Uru, Dave Feao and Tuaina Taii Tualima plus Developing Squad duo
Droasese and Dane Zander will also get their first chance to impress ahead of the Super Rugby season.
The Reds will play the Brumbies in their first 2020 Super Rugby match on the 31st of this month.
Queensland Reds squad:
Forwards
Dane Zander
Brandon Paenga-Amosa
Alex Mafi
Sean Farrell
Efi Ma’afu
Taniela Tupou
Dave Feao
Josh Nasser
Angus Blyth
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Ryan Smith
Tuaina Taii Tualima
Angus Scott-Young
Liam Wright
Harry Wilson
Seru Uru
Backs
Tate McDermott
Moses Sorovi
Isaac Lucas
James O’Connor
Hamish Stewart
Hunter Paisami
Chris Feauai-Sautia
Filipo Daugunu
Jock Campbell
Ilaisa Droasese
Bryce Hegarty
Lawson Creighton
[Source: Reds.rugby]