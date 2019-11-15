Former Fiji Schoolboys reps to feature for Reds against Brumbies

Two former Fiji Schoolboys reps have been named in the Queensland Reds squad for their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow afternoon.

Serupepeli Uru who was part of the Ratu Kadavulevu School, 2015 Deans, under 18 winning team is part of the Reds squad along with 2018 Cuvu College fullback Ilaisa Droasese.

Uru is also the son of former Fiji 7s forward Tudriva Bainivalu.

Both Uru and Droasese also represented the national under 20 side.

The duo have been named alongside Tevita Daugunu and Moses Sorovi for the Rebels clash.

The squad features a strong mix of experience and exciting fresh talent in what will be the Reds first hit-out of 2020.

James O’Connor is set to turn-out for Queensland for the first time in five years, while four fellow new signings including Uru, Dave Feao and Tuaina Taii Tualima plus Developing Squad duo

Droasese and Dane Zander will also get their first chance to impress ahead of the Super Rugby season.

The Reds will play the Brumbies in their first 2020 Super Rugby match on the 31st of this month.

Queensland Reds squad:

Forwards

Dane Zander

Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Alex Mafi

Sean Farrell

Efi Ma’afu

Taniela Tupou

Dave Feao

Josh Nasser

Angus Blyth

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Ryan Smith

Tuaina Taii Tualima

Angus Scott-Young

Liam Wright

Harry Wilson

Seru Uru

Backs

Tate McDermott

Moses Sorovi

Isaac Lucas

James O’Connor

Hamish Stewart

Hunter Paisami

Chris Feauai-Sautia

Filipo Daugunu

Jock Campbell

Ilaisa Droasese

Bryce Hegarty

Lawson Creighton

[Source: Reds.rugby]