Former Fiji 7s rep to feature for Japan in Asian qualifiers

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 19, 2021 10:59 am

Four Fijians have been named in the Japan Men’s Seven’s team for the 2021 Asia Rugby Men’s Sevens series.

Former Fiji 7s rep Netani Vakayalia joins Aseri Masivou, and Kameli Soejima, Kavaia Tagivetaua, will be part of the two day tournament in Dubai.

The tournament that begins tomorrow features the top eight countries in Asia in both the men’s and women’s division.

The competition serves as the Asian qualifiers for the Rugby World Cup Sevens scheduled in September 2022 in South Africa.

Japan is in pool B with the hosts United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, and China, while in pool A are South Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Malaysia.

 

 

