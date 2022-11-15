Former Fiji 7s rep passes on in France

Akuila Nawerecagi [Source: News in France]

A road accident claimed the life of former Fiji 7s rep Akuila Nawerecagi in France.

His former French club Pau announced in a statement on its website that the 39-year-old passed away following a road accident last Friday.

Nawerecagi was part of the Fiji 7s squad in 2008 where he played together with the likes of Emosi Vucago, Neumi Nanuku, Tomasi Mawi, Etonia Naba, Vereniki Goneva and Setefano Cakau.

Article continues after advertisement

He played for Pau in the Pro D2 between 2009 and 2012 where he appeared a total of 46 times during the three seasons.

The Navosa man also played in South Africa with the Natal Sharks.

The Pau club says they’re saddened by Nawerecagi’s passing and offers their most sincere condolences to his family.