Former Fiji 15s manager Browne passes on

Former Flying Fijians Manager Joseph Browne has passed away.

He died on Tuesday just two days short of his 74th birthday.

Browne managed the Flying Fijians on several occasions including the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia when the late Mac McCallion was Head Coach.

In 2006 Browne was also the manager for the Pacific Islanders on their tour to the Northern Hemisphere.

Speaking to FBC Sports, younger brother Cecil Browne confirmed that his elder sibling also raised Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere at their farm in Waila.

He adds Joe Browne treated Ikanivere as his own grandson.

Cecil Browne says they’ve lost a family man.

‘He was a very strong family man, he always brought the family together he was very strong on discipline for the children and grandchildren, a father figure, he was a leader for our Browne family’.

His wife Dr.Litiana Browne passed on in May 2020 and the couple is survived by their four children and grandchildren.

Browne will be cremated on Wednesday at the Dignified Crematorium in Davuilevu after the 10am funeral service at the Anglican Cathedral Church in Suva.