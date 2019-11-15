Former England coach slams Fiji, Samoa for voting against Pichot

Former England coach Clive Woodward has slammed Fiji and Samoa for ignoring their own struggles and backing World Rugby chairman, voting against Agustin Pichot.

Woodward was incredulous that the two Pacific nations had thrown their support behind Bill Beaumont, who was reinstated on a 28-23 majority.

Canada and Japan are also believed to have backed Beaumont, a move that Woodward said should leave them with no sympathy if the sport continues to be weighted in favor of established nations.

[Source: tvnz]