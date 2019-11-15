Former Bati hopes for the best

Former Fiji Bati Skipper Wes Naiqama believes the Ron Massey competition is a great opportunity for the Kaiviti Silktails also known as the development Bati squad.

After six years of trying to secure a spot in the Ron Massey Cup competition, the dreams of former Fiji Bati Petero Civoniceva are finally coming true.

“It’s just an exciting time for Fijian rugby for the Silktails and for the boys who are involved with organization, it’s been six years in the making a lot of hard work has been gone on and to have our first game this week is special and it’s a pathway for our local boys.”

The Kaiviti Silktails will face Windsor Wolves at 3pm today at Lautoka’s Churchil Park.