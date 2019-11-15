Former Bati captain handed two match ban

Former Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will miss the next two Super League games for champions Saint Helens.

The 31-year-old has been handed a two match suspension after being found guilty of a Grade C high tackle in their win over Hull KR on the weekend.

Naiqama is set to miss Saint Helens Coral Challenge cup quarter-final against Warrington on Sunday.

He will also miss their clash with Wigan Warriors next week.

Saint Helens will now consider its options before deciding if they are going to appeal the decision.

Naiqama and his club have until 11am tomorrow to take up the option of challenging the suspension at a disciplinary hearing.