Former All Blacks prop Ben Franks announces retirement from all rugby

Former All Blacks prop Ben Franks has announced he’s retiring from all rugby at the end of his current season in the UK.

The tighthead prop took to social media to announce his decision, posting his muddy boots hung up.

The 35-year-old wrote alongside the image, “Just announcing I will be hanging up my playing boots at the end of the season.

Franks earned 47 test caps for the All Blacks between 2008 and 2015, many of which he played alongside younger brother Owen.

During that time Franks also became a dual Rugby World Cup winner, winning the 2011 title on home soil before defending it four years later in what would be his final act in the black jersey.

Franks also earned two Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders before taking his talents north, where he initially played three seasons of Premiership Rugby for London Irish before joining the

Northampton Saints in 2018.