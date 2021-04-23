Former-All Black lock to join Hurricanes

Former-All Black lock Dominic Bird is returning to New Zealand rugby to join the Hurricanes for next year’s Super Rugby competition.

The 30-year-old former Crusaders and Chiefs representative will lineup for the Wellington Lions for this year’s NPC before joining the Hurricanes set-up next year.

Forging a successful start to his Super Rugby career at the Crusaders the second-rower then made the move north to the Chiefs before he signed with Racing Metro to play in the Top 14 in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland believes Bird’s arrival will bring invaluable experience to both the Hurricanes and Lions squads.

This week all teams are on a bye, however, in the super rugby competition, the Hurricanes take on the Waratahs at 9.45pm next Friday.

In other matches next week, the Highlanders meet the Reds at 7.45pm next Friday, on Saturday, the Crusaders face the Brumbies at 7.05pm, the Rebels take on the Blues at 9.45pm while the Force take on the Chiefs at 11.55pm.

[Source: RNZ]