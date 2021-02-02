Former All Black John Afoa could 'play into his 40s'

Former All Blacks prop John Afoa could play up to his 40s after getting a 10 out of 10 rating for his latest effort for Bristol Bears which is leading the English rugby premiership.

The 37-year-old who was a World Cup winner in 2011 – jointly topped the Bears ratings after a crushing 48-3 win over Bath.

Afoa plays with Semi Radradra, Siva Naulago, fellow ex-All Blacks Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua for the Bears.

The tight-head prop carried strong and consistently but it wasn’t just Afoa’s carries that made his display stand-out, he was everywhere both in attack and defence.

Afoa has added strenghth to a Bears pack containing on-loan England forwards Kyle Sinckler and Ben Earl, and rejuvenated Fiji-born England back-rower Nathan Hughes.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]