Ford faces three-week ban for Keary trip

Dragon’s young gun Jackson Ford is facing three weeks on the sideline after being charged with a grade three offence for tripping Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary in last night’s match.

Ford slid in on Keary as he scored the final try of the evening.

If the 22-year-old pleads guilty he will receive a two-match ban, however, challenge it and he’ll miss the Dragons’ next three games.

Meanwhile, Roosters duo Jake Friend and Ryan Hall can escape suspension if they plead guilty to their grade one dangerous contact charges.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s matches, the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three matches tomorrow with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and West Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9.35pm, the Panthers play the Raiders.

On Sunday the Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.

The Roosters edged the Dragons 24-16 in last night’s clash.