Force thump Rebels

The Western Force’s put on an impressive performance to thump Rebels 28-3 in last night’s Super Rugby competition.

The street smarts of former sevens star Tim Anstee set the platform scoring the only try of the first half.

The No.8 showed great awareness after claiming a lineout ball then getting tackled, but releasing and going again to drive over the Rebels line.

Rebels fullback Reece Hodge was sin-binned early in the second half for a professional foul and Force centre Kyle Godwin capitalized immediately by waltzing over from an attacking scrum.

With the Rebels down to 14 men again, Byron Ralston rubbed salt into the wound with a late try to secure an away bonus point and a record-winning margin between the two sides.

The Rebels are now 0-2 after a first-up loss to the Reds, and major questions must be asked over their impotent attack in particular.