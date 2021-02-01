Home

Fonua-Blake out for eight weeks

NRL
April 7, 2021 5:21 pm

Star Warriors signing Addin Fonua-Blake is facing several months on the sidelines in a brutal blow to the Kiwi club’s front-row stocks.

The best-case scenario for Fonua-Blake’s return is in 6-8 weeks, though it could potentially take longer as well.

Coach Nathan Brown could not confirm the exact nature of Fonua-Blake’s knee issues or injury time frame on Wednesday with further specialist assessments to take place this week.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Rabbitohs taking on the Broncos at 9:50pm.

 

