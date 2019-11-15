Fonua-Blake facing ban, Joey Leilua out for four matches

After being handed a contrary conduct charge for his verbal abuse of referee Grant Atkins, Manly Sea-Eagles prop Addin Fonua Blake is facing a three week ban.

Following a controversial decision during the match against the Knights yesterday, Fonua-Blake was found calling the referee a ‘retard’.

He later apologized however it was too late as the match review committee handed him a grade three charge.

The ban has now been reduced to two weeks after an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has also entered an early guilty plea for dangerous contact (head/neck).

He will miss the next four matches.

In this week’s NRL matches, the Roosters face the Cowboys at 9.50pm on Thursday.

The Warriors will meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm before the Bulldogs meet the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Finally on Saturday, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm face the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons take on the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.