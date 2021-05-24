Home

Rugby

Fonmanu gets big break in Silktails

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 4:10 pm
Makrau Varea Fonmanu.

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails has opened the door for players like Makrau Varea Fonmanu to get a second chance at rugby league.

Fonmanu started playing rugby in 2016, hoping to get in a big break in either 7s or 15s, but it didn’t go his way.

He went from playing in local club level to playing in the Fijian Warriors squad, but never did he imagine seeing himself playing in league.

Last year he opted to switch codes, and this he considers as one of the best decisions he’s made.

Fonmanu says at first it was difficult to adjust to the new environment.

“It has been a huge change for me switching from rugby 7s and 15s and now to rugby league. It has been a whole new experience and I am learning a lot from the coaches.”

The Rotuma native is still relishing his first overseas trip with the Silktails.

The 25-year-old late bloomer says everything is now falling into place.

“I am taking one thing as it comes. First is the Ron Massey Cup and I’ll see where this will take me. Being part of the Fiji Bati is also on the agenda.”

The Silktails have up the ante in training as they prepare for the Ron Massey Cup competition.

 

