Focus on Skipper Cup: Baber

Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is not putting much pressure on his players for the remainder of the HSBC Series but to focus on the Skipper Cup competition at hand.

Since the recent cancellation of the Dubai and Cape Town 7s, the Welshman is urging his players to get as much game time as they can.

Sevens reps like Napolinio Ratu, Alasio Naduva, Terio Tamani, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalione Nasoko and Livai Ikanikoda will showcase their sevens flare in their various provincial teams.

Baber says there is not much pressure on the team in terms of preparation for the Sevens Series.

“The players are committed to the Skipper Cup so they will still be playing through that period as well. The players are released during this period they is not so much pressure in terms of the preparation for tournaments.”

Napolinio Ratu and the Yasawa side meets Lautoka tomorrow at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.

In other matches, Alasio Naduva and the Suva team will take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Naitasiri in the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thompson Park in Navua tomorrow.