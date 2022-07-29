Focus on performance: Gollings

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji 7s side is taking a proactive approach while keeping its bigger goal of winning its first Commonwealth Games gold medal within reach.

Head coach Ben Gollings says they’d love to bring home the gold but that will happen if the team focuses on each pool game.

“The key is that we are not focused on that as the main aspect. We are focused on how performance and we can do things in order to gain that title that we want.”

Article continues after advertisement

Gollings adds the players are in a great space and conversations are based around getting things right from the get-go.

Fiji’s first match against Zambia tomorrow at 12.02am followed by Canada at 8.32am and then Wales at 12.02am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana faces Scotland in its first game today at 8:22pm before taking on South Africa at 4:30am on Saturday and Australia at 8:22pm.

You can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides LIVE on FBC Sports channel.