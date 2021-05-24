Focus on game plan says Drua Skipper

February 18th will be a date that will go down in history as the Fijian Drua will make its maiden Super Rugby Pacific appearance.

Facing the Waratahs, Captain Nemani Nagusa says the match is an important one as the Drua will be put to the real test.

With 10 days left until kick-off, Nagusa says the players are reminded to focus on their game plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think for us it’s just to focus on the game plan the coaches have set in place. There will be a chance to express ourselves to show that Fijian flair but also keeping in mind the structure that we want and the game plan that we have in place against the Waratahs.”

Before this, the Drua will have another trial match this weekend against the Melbourne Rebels.



[Source: Fijian Drua]

This will be a chance for the coaches to gauge the player’s performance before game day.

Injured Kalione Nasoko, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Kitione Taliga will not be part of the trial match.

The match between the Fijian Drua and Waratahs will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.